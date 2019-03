President Muhammad Buhari on Friday afternoon received a delegation of the National Peace Committee led by General Abdusalam Abubakar at the state house.

It should be recalled that the Peace committee also met with Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for the just-concluded election on Thursday night in Abuja.

The outcome of the meeting between President Buhari andthe delegation has not been revealed.

