Buhari ‘spies’ on wife’s ballot paper again (Video)

President Muhammadu Buhari spied on his wife, Aisha’s ballot paper as they casted their votes this morning in Daura Kastina State.

The president and his wife, Aisha, joined hundreds of other voters to exercise their franchise at Polling Unit 003.

The duo arrived at the polling unit at about 8am, where they were cleared and issued ballot papers by the unit presiding officer, Aliyu Abdullahi.

A video of the president checking out his wife’s ballot paper was posted on the Twitter handle of the All Progressives Congress (APC), @APCNigeria. See below:

President Muhammadu Buhari casting his ballot in the governorship and House of Assembly elections in Daura, Katsina state pic.twitter.com/IIXtDsghst — APC Nigeria (@APCNigeria) March 9, 2019

Buhari had also spied on his wife’s ballot paper during the presidential and National Assembly elections which held on Saturday, March 23.