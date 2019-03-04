Politics, Trending

Buhari sponsoring groups to coerce Atiku to accept defeat – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party,PDP, National publicity secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan has said that the party will not concede defeat to President Muhammadu Buhari, no matter what.

According to the PDP national secretary, it doesn’t matter the number of parties, the president sponsors to coerce the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar to accept defeat – the party is adamant that they won’t.

Mr Ologbondiyan says the All Progressives Congress, APC, should return ‘our stolen mandate’ or be ready to meet at the electoral tribunal.

He wrote:

It doesn’t matter the number of parties sponsored by the Buhari Presidency and the APC to demand that the Peoples President, Aiku, accept the outcome of rigged February 23 presidential election.

My advice to APCites is to return our stolen mandate or come to the tribunal..

