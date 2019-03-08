”Can We Start The Probe From The PDP Members In You Circle” – Senator Shehu Sanni Fires Buhari

The honourable member representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Shehu Sani, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to start the probe of the squandered wealth of the Nation with the former Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) members in his circle.

His comment was in reaction to President Muhammadu Buhari’s statement yesterday that PDP still has a case to answer over how it spent N16b during its 16 years rule.

He made this call via his twitter handle. In his tweet, he said he advised the opposition to call on its members from 1999 to 2015 to prepare and present to Buhari a full report of how they wasted the national wealth.

It should be noted that Buhari’s present administration is mainly made up of past PDP members.

He wrote: