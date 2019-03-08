Politics, Trending

”Can We Start The Probe From The PDP Members In You Circle” – Senator Shehu Sanni Fires Buhari

Image result for shehu sani and buhari

The honourable member representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Shehu Sani, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to start the probe of the squandered wealth of the Nation with the former Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) members in his circle.

His comment was in reaction to President Muhammadu Buhari’s statement yesterday that PDP still has a case to answer over how it spent N16b during its 16 years rule.

He made this call via his twitter handle. In his tweet, he said he advised the opposition to call on its members from 1999 to 2015 to prepare and present to Buhari a full report of how they wasted the national wealth.

It should be noted that Buhari’s present administration is mainly made up of past PDP members.

He wrote:

You may also like

Aisha Buhari seeks reward for APC members

IWD/Getty Images

International Women’s Day: All you Need to Know

My husband will do his best – Aisha Buhari assures

Gbemisola Saraki Backs APC for Kwara Next Governor

Both PDP and APC Don’t Deserve Our Votes – Prof. Wole Soyinka

Just in: INEC office wrecked by fire outbreak

Just In: Armed men abduct Katsina governor’s mother in-law

Michael Jackson’s Statue Has Been Taken Down From Britain’s National Football Museum Amidst Allegations of Sexual Abuse

We bet you have never ever heard Tiwa Savage like this before(Video)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *