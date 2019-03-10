Entertainment, Gossip, Lifestyle

Canadian Singer Justin Beiber Says He’s Struggling
This is bad news for Justin Beiber Fans as the Canadian Singer says hes been strugling a lot on a very candid Instagram Post.

For those unaware, Justin has been taking up counselling since the last few months. Although many suggest that it’s nothing to do with Hailey; instead it’s all the fame that’s making him feel as if someone’s constantly out there to get him but knowing his current state of mind, it’s very unlikely that his marriage is unaffected.

According to US Weekly, word is that Justin is scared scared that he doesn’t have a prenup” considering his marriage with Hailey was pretty spontaneous and the celebs never bothered to sign a prenup

