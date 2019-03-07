COCA-COLA REFRESHES FOOTBALL WITH EPL PARTNERSHIP

Today, Saturday, March 2nd, Coca-Cola the world’s most iconic beverage brand unveiled its partnership with the English Premier League (EPL) in Nigeria. The 3.5-year partnership makes Coca-Cola the first ever soft drink sponsor of the EPL and will provide the unique opportunity for Coca-Cola to refresh the EPL experience in Nigeria.

With this unprecedented collaboration, Coca-Cola further entrenches its leadership in support of the beautiful game in Nigeria bringing an exceptional platform to deliver superior excitement to the Nigerian EPL fans. Fans of the EPL in Nigeria can look forward to many more memorable moments while watching the drama of the world’s most-watched premier league unfold.

English Premier League clubs enjoy massive followership across tribes and languages in Nigeria unifying Africa’s most populous nation. Coca-Cola understands this transcendent passion and has put together a slew of activities across various viewing centres, on its digital platforms and TV screens nationwide.

Speaking on the partnership, Gbolahan Sanni, The Franchise Marketing Manager, Coca-Cola Nigeria, comments ‘Coca-Cola is set to transform the EPL viewing experience in Nigeria by bridging divides and uniting EPL fans. Since the partnership covers several categories within our portfolio, we also have the unique opportunity to engage and excite the Nigerian market using various EPL assets. Furthermore, Coca-Cola will partner with top Nigerian talents to bring the excitement home and provide the opportunity for lucky fans to experience the action live in the UK.’

Mr Sanni also informed that partnership with the EPL is all about bringing passionate Nigerian football fans closer to the action in English football. At some point, we will be taking lucky Nigerians to watch the EPL matches live in England. We will also be giving out partnership gift items to Nigerians at various viewing centres across the country. Additionally, there is a whole line-up of activities focused on refreshing football fans everywhere during the season. We look forward to refreshing at one such experience.

The Slogan LeggoNaija it’s our way of saying “Let’s go”. It is a call to all EPL fans in Nigeria to support their individual clubs and cheer them up to victory; and beyond football, it’s a is a clarion call to all Nigerians to go out there and achieve their dreams, start something great, overcome all odds and make Nigeria Proud.

