“Congratulations On Your Re-election” – IBB To Buhari

The former head of state, Ibrahim Badamosi Babaginda has joined the class of those who congratulated President Muhammad Buhari on his re-election.

I wish to congratulate President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR on his re-election to lead Nigeria in the next four years,” said the former military president. He added, “I have observed that the electioneering campaign was very strenuous and the contest very keen. “That despite the turbulent terrain of politics, the President submitted and subjected himself to this process. Indeed is a clear testimony that he believes in the democratic process and ideals.

He also urged President Buhari to be magnanimous in victory by embracing all that contested against him. He also urged the president to douse the tension in the land by being president of everyone.

The newly elected President should heal the wounds of the heated campaign exchanges by embracing those who contested alongside with him. The President must resist the temptation to see them as enemies; not even opponents, but fellow compatriots who merely disagreed with him on how best to move our country forward

Babaginda also congratulated Alhaji Atiku Abubakar on his doggedness and resilience throughout the election period.

Babaginda also challenged the president to do more about the security issues of the country.