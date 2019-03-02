Critics accuses Omokri of using Atiku’s dollars to travel the world

Reno Omokri has lambasted a critic, who said he is touring the world with Atiku Abubakar’s dollars.

Omokri had a shared a photo of himself, looking dapper in Stockholm, saying he has moved on, from the outcome of the 2019 presidential election, which didn’t favour his candidate.

He wrote: In Stockholm. Elections are over. I have moved on. A wise man once said, “Even if you fall on your face, you’re still moving forward.” I am moving upward and forward in every area of my life towards a better tomorrow for me, my family, my followers and my country.

However, a follower had commented that the Omokri is travelling the world money be made as supporter of the Peoples Democratic Party,PDP presidential candidate before elections.

In his response, Omokri blasts the follower, telling that he(Reno) started touring the world since he was 9. He added that, there are ways to making money without stealing – and that’s something President Buhari and his supporters must learn.

He wrote: I started traveling the world at age 9. Whose dollars was I spending then? The problem with Buhari and his followers is that you think everyone spending money is corrupt. Your mentality is conducive to poverty. Shift your paradigm. There are ways to make money without stealing.