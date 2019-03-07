Entertainment

Daddy Freeze shares receipts of Hushpuppis new cars

Controversial media personality Daddy Freeze has taken to his IG to prove that Hushpuppi did buy both luxury cars he recently osted online.

Recall yesterday, Hushpuppi had taken to his calm the nerves of some of his haters who have been demanding that he shows them the receipts of both cars by promising to release the receipts today.

Well, Freeze has done just that by sharing a photo of Hushpuppi’s name engraved on the Black Badge Wraithe.

The OAP also shared photos of the keys that came with the car adding hat rented cars only have one car key.

See photos below;

