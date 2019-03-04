Danny young vs Tiwa Savage.

Tiwa Savage is getting sued for N200M by Danny Young for alleged copyright theft.

Singer Danny Young claims she Tiwa Savage Stole content from his 2009 single “Oju ti Won” and used it in her recent single “One” accusing her of intellectual property theft.

His lawyer’s, Creative Legal, filed for damages in the sum of N200 million for copyright infringement. The aggrieved singer is said to be seeking remedy against Tiwa and Mavin for unlawfully copying his 2009 release Oju Tiwon, in Tiwa’s 2018 release One.

The Singer took His Instagram Page to share his Lawsuit documents, as at the time of this report Tiwa Savage and her Management her yet to reply.