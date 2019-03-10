Entertainment

Davido buys brand new Benz for his P.A Lati

dAYS after he bought a car for one of his crew AlomaDMW, Davido is sure keeping to his promise of purchasing cars for his crew.

The singer has now purchased a new whip and this time, it is for his P.A Lati.

Lati took to his IG page to share a video of the new car, a Benz, arriving and penned an emotional alongside.

In his words;

I have known you since you were 10years old, that was when I lost both my parents. You are always there for me like a brother and you have never turned your back against me, I know God would continue to bless you and your family.

I pray for everyone that your “destiny helper would look for you even tho they are far from you , God would bring them close to you” DAVID ADELEKE aka DAVIDO is an ANGEL and a KING not just an artist. I pray people like this live long in good heath and prosperity. and I Thank GOD for your INCOMING blessing that the world would soon know about.
Luh you bro

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

You may also like

Yvonne Jegede releases sensational photos from her maternity shoot

Yaay! Jennifer Lopez and Alex Roriguez are engaged

Iyanya Opens Up On Reason He Left Made Men Music (Watch Interview)

Desmond Elliot Attacked By Hoodlums At His Polling Unit

Tboss releases stunning new photos as she turns 35

I do not know that girl – Reekado Banks speaks on fraud claims

I married, clothed and fed you with my money – Tonto Dikeh slams ex-husband

I have sex everyday – Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing

See the couple show promoter, Paul O just declared the baddest

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *