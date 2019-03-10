Davido buys brand new Benz for his P.A Lati

dAYS after he bought a car for one of his crew AlomaDMW, Davido is sure keeping to his promise of purchasing cars for his crew.

The singer has now purchased a new whip and this time, it is for his P.A Lati.

Lati took to his IG page to share a video of the new car, a Benz, arriving and penned an emotional alongside.

In his words;

I have known you since you were 10years old, that was when I lost both my parents. You are always there for me like a brother and you have never turned your back against me, I know God would continue to bless you and your family. I pray for everyone that your “destiny helper would look for you even tho they are far from you , God would bring them close to you” DAVID ADELEKE aka DAVIDO is an ANGEL and a KING not just an artist. I pray people like this live long in good heath and prosperity. and I Thank GOD for your INCOMING blessing that the world would soon know about.

Luh you bro

