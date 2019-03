Nigerian singer Davido has revealed who the love f his life is.

The Fall crooner, who has been dating Chioma for a while now, took to his IG page to reveal the main love his life as his father.

The singer shared a beautiful photo of them together and penned a short birthday message alongside.

He wrote;

Happy birthday to the love of my life ❤️ MY FATHER !

