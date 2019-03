Nigerian actor and politician Desmond Elliot has been re-elected into Lagos state House of Assembly.

Elliot, a candidate of the All Progressive Congress, APC, was declared the winner of the Surulere 1 constituency in Lagos state by the Independent Electoral Commission.

The actor won with 15,357 votes, while Mr Benjamin Olasunkanmi, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, emerged second with 3,628 votes.