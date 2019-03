Popular Nollywood actor turned Politician, Desmond Elliot, was attacked by suspected hoodlums today, March 9th, during the Gubernatorial and House of Assembly elections at his polling unit.

Desmond Elliot who is seeking re-election as the honourable member representing Surulere constituency under the All Progressive Congress(APC) escaped unhurt.

It is unknown why he was attacked as his windscreen was shattered by the hoodlums.