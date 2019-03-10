News, News Feed, Politics, World news

Desmond Elliot Wins Re-Election Campaign Hours After Attack By Hoodlums

Independent National Electoral Commission has declared Nollywood star, Desmond Elliot, candidate of the All Progressives Congress, as winner of the Surulere 1 state Constituency election in Lagos State.

The Returning Officer, Dr. Bolajoko Dixon-Ogbechi from the University of Lagos, made the declaration on Sunday at the Surulere Local Government Collation Centre in Lagos.

She said Elliot emerged winner with 15,357 votes, while Mr. Benjamin Olasunkanmi, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, came second with 3,628 votes.

Yesterday, Desmond Elliot was attacked by hoodlums for refusing to give them money.

According to the Premium Times News, the attack happened at Akerele junction in Surulere around 3 pm on the day. The windshield of his vehicle was reportedly destroyed having failed to respond to the request of the hoodlums who wanted him to stop.

Elliot was rescued from the situation by nearby supporters who were at PU20, Ward 7, located close to the area. After this, Premium Times confirmed more gunshots that invited reinforcement from the police.

Tags

Desmond Eliot attackeddesmond elliotEthopian AirlineEthopian AirplaneEthopian prime minister

You may also like

INEC suspends Rivers election

JUST IN: 157 Feared Dead As Ethiopian Flight From Addis Ababa To Nairobi Crashes

Tight Security in INEC Office as Rivers Awaits Results

Beginning of a new era as Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq is elected

KanoDecides: Kwankwaso records loss in local government

PDP has never honestly won any election in Kaduna since 1999 – El Rufai

#RiversDecides: Wike Trailing in Governorship race

“Live within your means” Buhari should first start by practising what he preaches

“Igbo, we do not trust you again” Mrs Tinubu spoke for herself, husband and APC

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *