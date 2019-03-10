Desmond Elliot Wins Re-Election Campaign Hours After Attack By Hoodlums

Independent National Electoral Commission has declared Nollywood star, Desmond Elliot, candidate of the All Progressives Congress, as winner of the Surulere 1 state Constituency election in Lagos State.

The Returning Officer, Dr. Bolajoko Dixon-Ogbechi from the University of Lagos, made the declaration on Sunday at the Surulere Local Government Collation Centre in Lagos.

She said Elliot emerged winner with 15,357 votes, while Mr. Benjamin Olasunkanmi, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, came second with 3,628 votes.

Yesterday, Desmond Elliot was attacked by hoodlums for refusing to give them money.

According to the Premium Times News, the attack happened at Akerele junction in Surulere around 3 pm on the day. The windshield of his vehicle was reportedly destroyed having failed to respond to the request of the hoodlums who wanted him to stop.

Elliot was rescued from the situation by nearby supporters who were at PU20, Ward 7, located close to the area. After this, Premium Times confirmed more gunshots that invited reinforcement from the police.