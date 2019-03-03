Dino Melaye ‘ask Nigerians for help’

Senator representing Kogi Central has called out the Kogi state government for an alleged plot to attack him during the forthcoming March 9, 2019, state election.

Read his statement;

Kogi State Govt planning to Attack me on the 8th or 9th of this month. You will fail as always. God is my defense at all times. Nigerians take note..https://mobile.twitter.com/dino_melaye/status/1101950336267440128

This is another allegation in the series of allegation and counter-allegation between Dino Melaye and Kogi State Government.