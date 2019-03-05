Disrespectful much? You will not believe the name Cossy Orjiakor gave her new pet (Video)

She sure does not are whose a** is gored.
Nollywood actress Cossy Ojiakor may have taken things a bit much following the name she gave her new pet, a tortoise.
Taking to her IG page to introduce her pet to her fans, Cossy revealed that she calls the pet ‘tiku; then went further to ask if she should just call him ‘Atiku,’ which happens to be the name of PDP’s presidential candidate.
Happy new month sweets…. Named him tiku….or should i call him atiku…….
This is coming after the actress called Silverbord TV out for mistreating her at their award show.
“It is not by force to do award oooo…. If u can’t afford to do buffer save up @silverbirdtv ur ogar is a senator abi house of rep member… Well uber money was spent to get the VIP ticket to me.. Then I bought fuel for my car all that is enough to buy me a decent dinner… Well my first time going to silverbird man of the year awards. I tot it’s gonna be like vanguard and sun awards lovely buffet… But nope… Just popcorn was given to my girlfriend after plenty Shakara…. As if we came to watch movie…. It is super duper annoying….. If am not getting paid to attend events.. Then make sure ur giving me enough to eat and drink.. If not don’t bleeping invite me… My house is comfortable… I have solar… I can stay home..use my fuel money to cook turkey and watch movie . Silverbird ….u guys suck. Mychewwwww”