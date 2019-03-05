Disrespectful much? You will not believe the name Cossy Orjiakor gave her new pet (Video)

She sure does not are whose a** is gored.

Nollywood actress Cossy Ojiakor may have taken things a bit much following the name she gave her new pet, a tortoise.

Taking to her IG page to introduce her pet to her fans, Cossy revealed that she calls the pet ‘tiku; then went further to ask if she should just call him ‘Atiku,’ which happens to be the name of PDP’s presidential candidate.

Watch the video below;

This is coming after the actress called Silverbord TV out for mistreating her at their award show.

In her words;