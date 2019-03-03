Entertainment

Disturbing! Woman savagely flogged by her brother for cheating on her husband (Video)

Social media was on fire last night after the video of a woman whose identity is yet to be ascertained surfaced online.

The video showed the woman being flogged by her brothers for allegedly cheating on her husband whose name was given as Hakeem.

One of the brother’s in the video could be heard saying the family doesn’t condone such act and thus she will be dealt with.

Watch the video below;

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

You may also like

Daddy Freeze reacts to Korede Bello’s thoughts on poverty

Tonto Dikeh shares very important advise to women

You can help poor people this way – Korede Bello

Nigerians Fire Heavy Shots At Teni After A Video Of Her Insulting A White Man In Yoruba Language Emerged

Amazing!!! See Nollywood, Funke Akindele, Going ”Zanku”

Ex BBNaija Housemate, Alex Usual, Step Out ”All Sweet” For Owanbe In A Rare Picture(Photos)

DJ Exclusive Spotted At Old Trafford During Manchester United Match Against Southampton (Photo)

Don Jazzy Debunks Major Rumour About Mohit

Tiwa Savage ‘One’ Video returned on YouTube

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *