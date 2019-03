Popular Nigerian disc jockey, record producer and recording artist, Rotimi Alakija, who is simply known and addressed DJ Xclusive took his love for the round leather game a step forward today by going to watch his favourite soccer team in action today.

The talented disc Jockey was sighted at Old Trafford during a Premier League match between the Red Devils and Southampton today, March 2nd. Thankfully, his team, Manchester United, came from behind to beat the Saints 3-2.