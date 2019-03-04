Do you think Ben Murray-Bruce is right about Yoruba people?

As the renewed crisis of ethnicity continues to wage on, several politicians from different political parties have increased for oneness and unity amongst Nigerians.

Senator Murray-Bruce has also urged the conflicting parties to shield the swords and embrace the unity of Nigeria. He cited the voting pattern in the southwestern states as a sign of the Yoruba nation’s hospitality.

Read his statement below;

I urge Nigerians to separate the behaviour of a few people from the behaviour of the Yoruba. Look at the results of the Presidential elections. The Yoruba voted almost 50% for an Igbo VP. The Yoruba don’t hate the Igbos or anybody. No ethnicity is as accommodating as the Yoruba.

