South African singer, Babes Wodumo is currently trending online following a live video of her being violently attacked by her on-again-off-again boyfriend, DJ Mampintsha, surfacing online.

The singer who has once revealed that she was in an abusive relationship can be seen engaging in an argument before DJ Mampintsha showed up violently attacking her.

Watch the disturbing video below;

//www.instagram.com/embed.js