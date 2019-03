The Donald Duke family are in a celebratory mood as Nela, the second daughter of the former Cross River state governor Donald Duke, and her hubby, Asuquo Ekpeyong, are parents.

According to reports, the couple has welcomed their first child a baby girl whom they have named Alexandra.

Nela and Asuquo tied the knot in Switzerland and have shared the first photo of their little bundle of joy.

Big congrats to the couple.