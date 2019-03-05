Politics

“Don’t be intimidated, go out and vote” – Dino Melaye advise voters

Senator-elect for Kogi central District, Dino Melaye has called on the citizens of Kogi State to go out in their numbers to vote on Saturday for the Peoples Democratic Party.

Dino accused the Governor of the state, Yahaya Bello, of planning to intimidate voters on Saturday during the House of Assembly election in Kogi.

I call on Kogites not to buy into the intimidation and fear button being activated by Yahaya Bello and his gang. Let’s all go out and vote, defend our votes like never before on Saturday and prove that power really belongs to the people.

