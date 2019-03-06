”Don’t go to court over results” – NCC urge Atiku

Nigeria Coalition for Change (NCC), a group consisting of some Nigerians in Diaspora haven urged Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party during February 23 2019, election not to challenge the outcome of the election in court. The group also backed the Government of National unity suggested by president Muhammad Buhari.

In a statement signed by its chairman, Samuel Ayodele, and three others, NCC commended INEC and security agencies for partnering to conduct a substantially compliant presidential election that attracts global commendation.

The group also charged President Buhari to fulfil his campaign promises and not disappoint those who re-elected him.

Read the statement by the group below;