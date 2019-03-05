Don’t go to court when you lose election, go home, It’s not your father’s property – Apostle Suleman

Johnson Suleman, General overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries, has asked politicians not to go to court after losing elections.

According to the popular cleric, it is better for election losers to ‘go home’, rather than go to court because “Politics is a game, if you don’t win today, you may win tomorrow.”

This may be in reaction to reports that Atiku Abubaker, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party,PDP, who lost the 2019 presidential election to president Muhammadu Buhari.

Atiku and his party have maintained their stand to go to court to contest the outcome of the February 23rd election, even though he has been persuaded not to by some of his supporters. Although there are also supporters of the former vice president, that are solidly behind the move to head to court.

In a video shared on Twitter, Apostle Suleman, made the statement during his Sunday sermon in his church in Auchi, Edo State.

“Don’t go to court, go home. It is not your father’s property. If you don’t win today, you may win tomorrow,” he said.

“Many of you now in church, different parties, you are now enemies because of political party. Not knowing that the players are friends, they will phone themselves and say, ‘What you did was wrong”. And the other one would say, ‘Don’t worry, don’t worry, we will talk about it. We will meet in the mosque’.

“And you are there killing yourself!

“It’s a game. Don’t die. Don’t kill yourself.

“What this country needs is peace! Don’t abuse yourselves, let there be peace,” he said.