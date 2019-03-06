Doyin Okupe reveals how his friend of 20 years just betrayed him

Doyin Okupe, a former Senior Special Assistant to ex president, Goodluck Jonathan has cried out of a betrayal he witnessed today in court.

Okupe took to his facebook page on Wednesday afternoon to reveal how his friend of 20 years, Sola Atere, former staff of Nigerian Television Authority, NTA, sat in the witness box and ‘deliberately lied and denied the acknowledgement letter of receipt of payment.’

According to Okupe, letter was signed by his friend but his friend lied before him and the judges.

His words: I hv seen many things in my life.I saw another today. My friend of 20yrs, Sola Atere, former staff of NTA, sat in the witness box opposite me in the dock and lied deliberately and denied an acknowledgement letter of receipt of payment by me signed by him. If the truth is hidden before the earthly Judge, it cannot be hidden from the All knowing God Jehova who is a righteous God. He will Vindicate me. But He will judge the wicked.