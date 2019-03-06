Politics, Trending

Doyin Okupe reveals how his friend of 20 years just betrayed him

Doyin Okupe, a former Senior Special Assistant to ex president, Goodluck Jonathan  has cried out of a betrayal he witnessed today in court.

Okupe took to his facebook page on Wednesday afternoon to reveal how his friend of 20 years, Sola Atere, former staff of Nigerian Television Authority, NTA, sat in the witness box and ‘deliberately lied and denied  the acknowledgement letter of receipt of payment.’

According to Okupe, letter was signed by his friend but his friend lied before him and the  judges.

His words: I hv seen many things in my life.I saw another today. My friend of 20yrs, Sola Atere, former staff of NTA, sat in the witness box opposite me in the dock and lied deliberately and denied an acknowledgement letter of receipt of payment by me signed by him. If the truth is hidden before the earthly Judge, it cannot be hidden from the All knowing God Jehova who is a righteous God. He will Vindicate me. But He will judge the wicked.

You may also like

Church For Sale, Guys Get In Here-Could This Be Real? (Photo)

Man dies after celebrating Buhari’s victory

Inability to pay lawyers interrupts Evans’ trial

“Election Is Over And We Are No Longer Discussing Corruption”- Amaechi

Shocking!!! Army foils Plan to bomb election venues

‘She can’t handle me’ – Sean Tizzle Speaks about dating DJ cuppy

You are not the boss of all bosses – Keyamo throws jabs at Obasanjo

‘You are my all time blessing’ – Fela Durotoye celebrates his wife as she turns 42

Mr Prasek with the nine the big cat, which he bought in 2016

Lion Kills Owner in Czech

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *