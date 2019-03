The fight between Bobriksy and Toyin Lawani seems to be getting even bigger.

Just yesterday, Toyin had blasted the crossdresser after he called her out saying she is broke. Responding to the issue, the mother of two had replied saying she does not associate with losers.

Things, of course, did not end there as Bob, has via Toyin’s friend come for her, spilling a whole¬†lot of secret about the fashion entrepreneur to include her not having been able to change her car for years.

Read more below;