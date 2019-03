Ahead of his 23rd professional fight scheduled to take place soon Anthony Joshua hangout with Drake and Jamie Reynolds.

The Champagnepapi (Drake) posted the Picture on his Instagram with the Caption “Walk in the rave, smile on my face. Drink in my cup, hand in my jeans. Man talk tough, man look up, down, left, right. Straight to a bang in the teeth.”

Anthony Joshua was seen training with Jamie Reynolds, who is also the Nigerian-British boxer’s strength and conditioning coach.