Davido’s US manager Efe Ogbeni, a renowned A&R music executive has survived a car crash just minutes after he finished his morning prayers. This according to Ogbeni, happened a few months ago.

Sharing photos of his wrecked BMW, he wrote;

‘devil lied few months ago . Walked out of this one 10seconds after I finished my morning prayers .. no scratch . Always remember God is merciful. R.I.P to the M3′.