El- Rufai is competent and a great role model – House of Reps member gushes about governor

Hon. Abdulmumin Jibrin

Member of the House of Representatives, Abdulmumim Jibrin has hailed governor Nasir El Rufai of Kaduna state as being competent and a  great role model.

The House of Reps member, who is from Kano state says apart from his governor, Umar Ganduje, the Kaduna state governor, is one he can’t wait to celebrate his victory in the March 9, gubernatorial elections.

He wrote via twitter on Saturday: Aside my Governor, there is no one I eagerly await to celebrate his victory like El rufai He is competent and a great role model. Since I cannot vote in kaduna, I will help in Makarfi and Ikara from my border towns of Baawa and Badafi respectively. Best of luck to APC candidates!

