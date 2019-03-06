“Election Is Over And We Are No Longer Discussing Corruption”- Amaechi

Director General of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council and Current Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi has urged the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar to work with President Muhammadu Buhari instead of whiling away the time of the government by going to court.

The support in the South-East increased due to the acceptability of Mr President. I think what we should be saying is we are grateful to Nigerians and the PDP. Let’s not fight but encourage the Independent National Electoral Commission so that elections will be free and fair. I think we should leave the past. We now have another four years to prove them wrong.

“Election is over and we are no longer discussing corruption but want to implement the policies that will ensure that the money that belongs to Nigeria is kept for Nigeria alone.

“The cardinal point that the President has continuously focused on is the fight against corruption and the need not just to rehabilitate the economy but also to make it grow.”

Addressing journalists in Abuja on Tuesday, the Minister of Transportation thanked Nigerians for voting for the President in the election.

Mr Rotimi said,

“Not only will he (Buhari) run an all-inclusive government, he is guided by the fact that Nigerians have suffered enough. The President will ensure we run a government that satisfies Nigerians.”