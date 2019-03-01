News Feed, Politics

#Elections2019: Presidency Speaks On Atiku Heading To Court After Buhari’s Re-election

Presidency has said that it was not perturbed by the decision of the candidate of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to challenge the outcome of the February 23 Presidential election in court.

Buhari, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), polled 15,191,847 votes to defeat Atiku, the flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who had 11,262,978 votes.

Atiku has rejected the outcome of the election, describing it as the worst in Nigeria’s history.

However, Mustapha said there is nothing to worry about.

“We are not jittery at all because the process was open and transparent. It was a credible election and we will continue to savour the victory. In the process too, we will extend the hand of friendship for the purpose of nation-building and reconciliation,” Boss, who is also from Adamawa state like Atiku, said.

“Our electoral act and the constitution have both provided a window for whoever is dissatisfied with the process of election to seek redress. That is the path and we will encourage them to go along that path.”

