Elections2019: Presidency Speaks On Atiku Heading To Court After Buhari’s Re-election

Presidency has said that it was not perturbed by the decision of the candidate of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to challenge the outcome of the February 23 Presidential election in court.

Buhari, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), polled 15,191,847 votes to defeat Atiku, the flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who had 11,262,978 votes.

Atiku has rejected the outcome of the election, describing it as the worst in Nigeria’s history.

However, Mustapha said there is nothing to worry about.