Local News, Metro News, News, Trending

Evans Trial Faces Another Setback
evans abandoed

Evans arrested in 2017

Today Friday 1st of March 2019, the trial of suspected billionaire kingpin Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, popularly known as Evans has suffered another setback.

The trial which was supposed to hold at Lagos High Court, Igbosere, Lagos, could not due to the absence of defence counsel, Chino Obiagwu who sent a letter informing Justice Adedayo Akintoye of his absence.

The judge adjourned till March 22 at 10 am for the address by counsels for trial-within-trial.

IS THIS A PRANK?

On January 31, an adjournment was made due to the non-appearance of another defence counsel Emmanuel Ochai, following which the judge adjourned till March 1.

At the commencement of proceedings, the prosecution counsel, Y. G. Oshoala drew the court’s attention to the absence of Evans’ counsel and Ochai’s January 31st absence.

“This is not the first time such is happening,” Oshoala said. “The Supreme Court stated that the court is not a slave of time that must wait for a party to come and present his case.” he also added that the court cannot keep waiting for them.

Evans is facing charges of Kidnapping, Conspiracy to Kidnap and Attempted murder. He is standing trial alongside Joseph Emeka, Ugochukwu Nwachukwu, and Victor Aduba.

Tags

Chukwudi Onuamadike (aka Evans)Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike aka EvansKidnapper Evans

You may also like

Dr. Felix Nicholas

2019 Presidential Elections: Third Place Winner Dr. Nicolas Felix, expresses his gratitude in an open letter

The Next 4 years will be tough – President Buhari Assures Nigerians

Lagosians ‘roast’ Jimi Agbaje over ‘ O to ge’ Lagos

luke perry

Actor Luke Perry In The Hospital

‘Welcome To Next level’ – Nigerians React to Suspension Of Amosun and Okorocha

‘Let the events of last week not be a repeat’ Kate Henshaw blows hot

Fresh!!! APC suspends Amosun and Okorocha

“Nigerians Are Forgetful”- President Buhari

“You Found Me Worthy”-Buhari’s Re-Election Full Speech

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *