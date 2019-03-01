Evans Trial Faces Another Setback

Today Friday 1st of March 2019, the trial of suspected billionaire kingpin Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, popularly known as Evans has suffered another setback.



The trial which was supposed to hold at Lagos High Court, Igbosere, Lagos, could not due to the absence of defence counsel, Chino Obiagwu who sent a letter informing Justice Adedayo Akintoye of his absence.

The judge adjourned till March 22 at 10 am for the address by counsels for trial-within-trial.

IS THIS A PRANK?

On January 31, an adjournment was made due to the non-appearance of another defence counsel Emmanuel Ochai, following which the judge adjourned till March 1.

At the commencement of proceedings, the prosecution counsel, Y. G. Oshoala drew the court’s attention to the absence of Evans’ counsel and Ochai’s January 31st absence.

“This is not the first time such is happening,” Oshoala said. “The Supreme Court stated that the court is not a slave of time that must wait for a party to come and present his case.” he also added that the court cannot keep waiting for them.

Evans is facing charges of Kidnapping, Conspiracy to Kidnap and Attempted murder. He is standing trial alongside Joseph Emeka, Ugochukwu Nwachukwu, and Victor Aduba.