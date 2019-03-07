Even after clinching second term, Buhari continues to blame PDP for Nigeria’s woes

President Muhammadu Buhari says the opposition Peoples Democratic Party,PDP is yet to explain to Nigerians what it did with the resources made from oil sales between 1999 and 2014.

The President said this on Thursday, while receiving leaders of the organized labour, who visited him to celebrate his reelection victory.

Buhari while addressing his guests said his “administration met a country with dilapidated infrastructure all round in 2015”, a good reason to ask what the PDP did with their 16 years in power.

The PDP still owes Nigerians explanation on how it expended the humongous resources that accrued to the country from oil sales between 1999 and 2014, President Muhammadu Buhari has said.

Receiving the leadership of organized labour which came to felicitate with him on his electoral victory at State House, Abuja, Thursday, the President said the current administration met a country with dilapidated infrastructure all round in 2015, and it calls to serious question what the party that was in power for 16 years did with the country’s earnings from oil, which reached a peak during the period.

“PDP has not successfully explained to the country what they did with the money.”