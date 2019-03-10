Every responsible woman must be married – Sylvia Anyanwu

Nollywood actress Sylvia Anyanwu is of the opinion that any woman or man who feel they are responsible, must be married.

In an interview with Vanguard, the Unila graduate stated that;

Well, marriage is a very very important institution that any responsible man or woman should embark on,” she had said in reaction to a question on marriage, sex and relationship. Starting your own family on time is very important too, so you can have the youthfulness and strength to raise your kids. Kids of these days take a lot of your energy, both physically and mentally.

Sylvia also spoke on sex saying

“ Sex should be had between two people that are fully ready emotionally, mentally and financially to handle any consequence that comes from it.”