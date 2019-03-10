Entertainment

Every responsible woman must be married – Sylvia Anyanwu

Nollywood actress Sylvia Anyanwu is of the opinion that any woman or man who feel they are responsible, must be married.

In an interview with Vanguard, the Unila graduate stated that;

Well, marriage is a very very important institution that any responsible man or woman should embark on,” she had said in reaction to a question on marriage, sex and relationship.

Starting your own family on time is very important too, so you can have the youthfulness and strength to raise your kids. Kids of these days take a lot of your energy, both physically and mentally.

Sylvia also spoke on sex saying

“ Sex should be had between two people that are fully ready emotionally, mentally and financially to handle any consequence that comes from it.”

You may also like

Singer Seyi Shay reveals when she will be getting married

Between Anita Joseph and a fan who called her ‘fat’

Senator Adeleke’s daughter welcomes second child

See what Tonto Dikeh did after she caught her son doing this (Photos)

Another one! Hushpuppi comes for Mompha and Cubana Chief Priest with new acquisition (photo)

Please pray for me, I am feeling disconnected – Justin Bieber begs fans

Va Va Voom! Moesha Boduong goes braless in new sexy birthday photos

Read!!! Tiwa Savage’s emotional address to women who hate on her

See Tiwa Savage’s response to Twitter user who chose food over her

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *