Finally, Atiku drags INEC to court!

Finally the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, have filed a motion to compel the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to surrender all the materials that were used for the February 23 presidential election, for inspection.

The motion was filed before the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal on Tuesday. The Tribunal will conduct its proceedings at the Court of Appeal Headquarters in Abuja.

This was described by the legal team of PDP as a move towards cross-checking facts and figures announced by INEC.

