Politics, Trending

Finally!!! Atiku Reacts To His Associate Arrest By EFCC

Former Vice President of Nigeria and the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) Presidential candidate during the just concluded 2019 Presidential election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has reacted to the recent arrest of his son-in-law and lawyer by the Economic Crime and Finacial Commission(EFCC).

Speaking via his Twitter handle, Atiku said the duo were arrested for supporting his presidential ambition.

He added that the Federal Government should not forget that it has the mandate to pursue peace and justice for all irrespective of Party affiliation.

He wrote;

You may also like

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 4th March

“My Son-in-law has been detained because of me” – Atiku

“I believed strongly that the president needed to be re-elected” -Akpabio

Nollywood Actress Escaped Death After Car Somersaulted Twice

”If only Higuain was a couple of years younger it would be an exciting future” Chelsea Fans Say As They Move To Within 4th Spot

Just In; Court Issues Arrest Warrant For Monalisa Chinda

“Let peace reign” – Apostle Suleman breaks silence [Watch video]

Tonto Dike’s Latest Advice To Women Is Spot On

Here Is One Thing Omotola Jolade Says You Must Never Compromise On

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *