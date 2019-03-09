Financial Times: Buhari runs a govt with no direction – See What Nigerians Are Saying

London based newspaper, The Financial Times, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to use his second term to put things right citing that his first term was run with no clear direction.

This comment has spurned Nigerians to take to their Twitter handle to react.

Reactions:

Since we don’t have the right to vote our choice of president, what do you expect? 🏃 — I AM (@donald_azfitnes) March 8, 2019

I don’t like this @FT verdict. Person fit de complain say e mama na runs girl but if anada person call am Ashawo e de vex am. — Imolemen (@Savallii) March 8, 2019

This is “any side belle face” government. — Fyoung (@Fyoung_Jr) March 8, 2019

President @MBuhari has no plans, vision, focus and commitment to take Nigeria to the Next Level. How can a man that has failed to deliver in his first level take you to the next level. He is a PLAGUE and FAILURE! — Nura Sabo Anku🇳🇬 (@Nsa20) March 8, 2019

