Former Air Chief Sentenced To 7 Years Imprisonment

Federal High Court in Abuja has sentenced Retired Air Vice Marshal, Tony Omenyi, to 7 years imprisonment. Omenyi was sentenced for money laundering charges to the sum of N136 million which he was said to have received from a contractor with the Nigerian Air Force.

Omenyi was prosecuted alongside his company, Aeronautical Engineering and Technical Services Ltd, for allegedly receiving over N136 million kickback from Syrius Technologies and Sky Experts Ltd., engaged by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF).
Justice Nnamdi Dimgba, decided that the money received by Omenyi amounted to criminal liability and that he failed to prove otherwise.

 

