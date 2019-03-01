Fresh!!! APC suspends Amosun and Okorocha

Governors of Ogun and Imo States, Ibikunle Amosun and Rochas Okorocha have been suspended by the national working committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the party.

This suspension follows accusations of ‘anti-party’ activities levied against the governors, who were on Saturday elected into the National Assembly on the party’s platform.

Apart from the suspension, which was announced in meeting on Friday, an expulsion from the party has also been recommended to the national executive committee (NEC) by the NWC.

It will be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari was booed alongside top members of APC, during the presidential campaign rally of the party in Ogun state.

Although still in APC, Amosun and Okorocha have been openly supporting candidates of other parties for the governorship elections taking place on March 9.