Politics, Trending, Uncategorized

Fresh!!! Gombe state governor’s convoy attacked by thugs

The convoy of the Gombe State Governor, Ibrahim Dankwambo was this afternoon attacked by thugs, and two cars among the entourage were set ablaze. Mr Dahiru Kera, Director of Media of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Campaign Council in the state, made this known.

Kera said that the governor’s convoy was attacked by the thugs on his way from the airport while confirming that two cars were burnt.

The Gombe state governor was one of the PDP presidential aspirants before the former vice president, Atiku Abubakar eventually won the party’s primaries.

You may also like

After suspension from APC, Amosun visits Buhari

PDP Governorship aspirant dumps party in Kaduna

Revealed! Obiano supported Buhari

K1 hails Aisha Buhari and Dolapo Osibanjo [Watch Video]

Dino Melaye ‘ask Nigerians for help’

“Stop using religion in politics” – Shehu Sani warns politicians

Police arrest APC lawmaker in Bayelsa

Buhari reveals the kind of Ministers, he’ll have in his next cabinet

Yobe State approves N150 million for prayers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *