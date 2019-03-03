Fresh!!! Gombe state governor’s convoy attacked by thugs

The convoy of the Gombe State Governor, Ibrahim Dankwambo was this afternoon attacked by thugs, and two cars among the entourage were set ablaze. Mr Dahiru Kera, Director of Media of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Campaign Council in the state, made this known.

Kera said that the governor’s convoy was attacked by the thugs on his way from the airport while confirming that two cars were burnt.

The Gombe state governor was one of the PDP presidential aspirants before the former vice president, Atiku Abubakar eventually won the party’s primaries.