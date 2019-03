Senator Temitope Olatoye, lawmaker representing Lagelu/Akinyele federal constituency of Oyo state, has reportedly been shot dead by local thugs.

Olatoye, sometimes referred to as Sugar’ was shot said to have been shot in Elesu village, Lalupon, Lagelu local government area of the state.

Although the lawmaker was immediately rushed to the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, he was said to have died soon after.

More to come…