An Action Democratic Party, ADP, senatorial candidate in Oyo state Central, Temitope Olatoye (Sugar) has been shot.

According to latest reports, the ADC senatorial candidate was shot in the face during the governorship and House of Assembly elections holding today in the state and many other Nigerian states.

He was said to have been rushed to the Accident and Emergency centre in University College Hospital(UCH), Ibadan, where he’s been urgently attended to.

More details shortly…