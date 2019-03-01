From 103 to 64, Aliko Dangote Networth Moves Up

Business Magnate, investor and President of Dangote Groups Aliko Dangote has moved up 39 places in rankings of world richest people.

Aliko Dangote, Africa’s richest man, founded and chairs Dangote Cement, the continent’s largest cement producer. Dangote Cement Produces 44million metric ton of cement and plans to improve it 33% by 2020.

Dangote, who remains the richest man in Africa for the eighth year running, was the only Nigerian on the list of the top 500 billionaires, as released last week by Bloomberg in its yearly billionaire’s list.

He started business at age 21, Aliko Dangote borrowed $3,000 from his uncle to import and sell agricultural commodities in Nigeria, his native country. Aliko Dangote business venture quickly became a success, and as a result, he managed to repay the entire loan within three months of starting operations.