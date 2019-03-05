funny reactions to Hanks Anuku’s ”armed robber” roles in Nollywood

Nigerians have taken to social media to hail Hanks Anuku as the best Nollywood actor to have ever played a criminal role in Nigeria. There was a recent comparison between Hanks, Segun Arinze, and Gentle Jack on social media where Nigerians were made to choose who their favorite character of ”bad boy” all time character is.

Some fans were literally annoyed that Hanks the legendary ”a bad boy” actor was being compared to the likes of Segun Arinze and Gentle Jack.

Reactions:

Hanks Anuku and his American English. The guy made armed robbery look attractive 😀😀😀😀 https://t.co/Ocy0wlVgxZ — My name is Dare Kuti (@dkuti82) March 4, 2019

Gentle jack was always given mute roles either as the assassin or kings guard because of his fierce look, but hanks anuku was the complete package of a badass, dialogue, acting,gun prowess, looks etc https://t.co/JRk8Cita5g — ♥Mz♥ Franca (@Bewithfran) March 5, 2019

Hanks Anuku was arrested in Ghana because they thought the armed robbery scene he was shooting was real. No one comes close https://t.co/YLKtJ0DLPs — Unwana Etuk (@Unwana_Etuk) March 4, 2019