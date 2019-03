Game of Thrones (season 8) The eighth and final season of the fantasy drama television series Game of Thrones, produced by HBO.

It is scheduled to premiere on April 14, 2019, Filming officially began on October 23, 2017, and concluded in July 2018.

This means that soon enough, fans will finally find out the ultimate fate of Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen and the rest of the Westerosi.

Game of Thrones’ eighth season will run for six episodes and may feature longer episodes