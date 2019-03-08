News, News Feed, Politics

Gbemisola Saraki Backs APC for Kwara Next Governor

Former federal lawmaker and sister to former Senatorial President, Gbemisola Saraki, has said she would work hard to ensure that the All Progressives Congress produces the next Governor of her home state, Kwara.

She promised to give her full support to Governorship candidate of the APC in the state, AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq, to emerge the winner of Saturday’s election.

Gbemisola made her position known in a statement on Saturday.

She said, “We can’t stop until progressives lead all states to the next level of our collective prosperity.

“So for each and every one of us, we must not relent, we have the elections of next Saturday, March 9 to go.

“In my state, Kwara, we are all out to ensure that AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq of our party, the APC, emerges the next governor of Kwara State, Insha Allah.”.

She Congratulated Nigerians for seeing Buhari through, among other presidential candidates, as a true leader and only one worthy to pilot the nation for another four years.

“As Nigerians, we may indeed share different political leanings but we are united in our love for the greatness of our nation, Nigeria.

“To us in the APC and to our supporters, we find in President Buhari and Prof Osinbajo true leaders that have been and are still working selflessly and assiduously to enthrone a nation, where the greatness of our people and our nation remains our primary goal.

“It is my solemn belief that the wind of true change that re-elected President Buhari and Prof Osinbajo would blow across our land in our drive to elect governors and leaders that would epitomise our collective pride and aspiration of responsible, selfless and diligent leaders thus raising the bar of our development in Nigeria.”

