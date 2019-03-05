‘Give Us Our Mandate’ PDP leaders takes protest to INEC

The Peoples Democratic Party,PDP have taken to the street to protest against the outcome of the February 23rd presidential election which saw incumbent president, Muhammadu Buhari retain his seat.

The protest which was led by the opposition party’s national chairman, began from its national secretariat in Wuse Zone 5, Abuja, then to the national headquarters of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The party while marching were heard chanting ‘Give Us Our Mandate’, ‘Buhari Must Go’, ‘We voted for Atiku’.

More to come…