Politics, Trending

‘Give Us Our Mandate’ PDP leaders takes protest to INEC

The Peoples Democratic Party,PDP have taken to the street to protest against the outcome of the February 23rd presidential election which saw incumbent president, Muhammadu Buhari retain his seat.

The protest which was led by the opposition party’s national chairman, began from its national secretariat in Wuse Zone 5, Abuja, then to the national headquarters of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The party while marching were heard chanting ‘Give Us Our Mandate’, ‘Buhari Must Go’, ‘We voted for Atiku’.

 

More to come…

You may also like

Obasanjo hailed as Father of modern Nigeria, as he hits 82

#AtikuGoToCourt#: ”Ordinary Going to Court is what the PDP is advertising like World Cup” – Nigerians Throw Mud At PDP

“Don’t be intimidated, go out and vote” – Dino Melaye advise voters

$AtukuMustGoToCourt: Buhari supporters protest

PDP storm INEC’s office in Abuja

”The Jazz I Did That Did Not Allow People Win Big Has Expired” – Nairabet Owner Fumes After A Punter Won N10.9m

“When will they arrest Atiku’s mother?” – Deji Adeyanju queries

Nigerians Take To Social Media To Eulogize Obasanjo At 82

“Chief Olusegun Obasanjo is Nigeria’s most loved president till date” – Nigerians celebrate Former president [See pictutes]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *