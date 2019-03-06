Politics, Trending

GoFundMe Account opened for Atiku to raise legal fees

A GoFundMe account has been created for the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party,PDP, Atiku Abubakar to enable him meet the $100,000 goal needed to pursue his court case.

Atiku has vowed to challenge the outcome of the February 23rd presidential election, which saw incumbent president, Muhammadu Buhari retain  his seat.

Atiku and his party insist that Buhari never won the election but rigged the process in collaboration with the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC and the Nigerian military. Against this backdrop, the opposition party has said it will not rest until it reclaims its ‘stolen’ mandate – hence the creation of the Go Fund Me account.

 

