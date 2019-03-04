Politics, Trending

Gov Yahaya Bello has activated the button of intimidation and fear

Senator elect, Dino Melaye presently representing Kogi West senatorial district, has urged the people in the state not to succumb to fear but go out and vote on Saturday.

The senator who clinch his reelection ticket in the 23rd February, national assembly elections said this on Monday evening via Twitter.

According to him, the Kogi people must not buy into intimidation and fear being activated by the governor of the state, Yahaya Bello.

He wrote:

I call on Kogites not to buy into the intimidation and fear button being activated by Yahaya Bello and his gang. Let’s all go out and vote, defend our votes like never before on Saturday and prove that power really belong to the people.

